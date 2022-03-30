Imperial College’s Fear Machine

Imperial College's death estimates over the years have some things in common: flawed modeling, hair-raising predictions of disaster that missed the mark, and no lessons learned.

The defining event in the history of Western Covid lockdowns occurred on March 16, 2020, with the publication of the now infamous Imperial College London Covid report, which predicted that in the "absence of any control measures or spontaneous changes in individual behaviour," there would be 510,000 Covid deaths in Great Britain and 2.2 million in the United States. This prediction sent shock waves around the world. The next day, the U.K. media announced that the country was going into lockdown.

The impact of the report was amplified by the U.K’s soft-power machine, the BBC. Its reach has no equal: broadcasting …