In Ukraine, We Need Off-Ramps, Not More Escalation

The U.S. should spend a little more time and energy devising potential off-ramps and less on dreaming up ways to fuel a war that serves nobody’s interests.

Is there more the United States can do to help Ukraine resist Russian president Vladimir Putin's war of choice? Could NATO be more aggressive in its response to the biggest land war in Europe since World War II?

John Yoo and Robert Zubrin use separate pieces in these pages to essentially make the same case: Yes, it can. Yoo alleges that the Biden administration is over-dramatizing the risk of escalation with Russia and mischaracterizing the U.S. experience during the Cold War in order to keep Washington from embracing a more proactive approach. Zubrin’s argument is bolder: Washington is keen on tying …