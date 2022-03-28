Iowa: A Better State of Taxation

Other heartland states need to keep up with Iowa or risk falling behind by standing still.

As he delivered his State of the Union address against a backdrop of war, historic levels of inflation, and rising energy prices, President Biden outlined a slate of costly federal "solutions." By contrast, Iowa governor Kim Reynolds, who delivered the official response to the president's speech, showcased how state leaders are delivering meaningful solutions to Americans right now — without waiting on those operating within the bureaucratic D.C. bubble.

Just hours before delivering her response to the president, Governor Reynolds signed into law the largest tax cut in Iowa history. It provides an estimated $2 billion in tax relief, which is …