NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T he difficulty for nations in making treaties is trust: No supranational government exists to force nations to keep their promises. Especially when their security and core interests are at stake, nations have strong interests to cheat. Democracies should place little trust in autocracies, which won’t hesitate to break their promises to other nations just as they so easily break them to their own citizens. President Biden ignores these lessons in his rush to seek diplomatic victory by reviving a nuclear deal with Iran, which will only leave the mullahs in Tehran richer, more powerful, and closer to possessing nuclear weapons.
Iran Cannot Be Trusted to Respect a Revived Nuclear Deal
The Biden administration has plenty of evidence that the regime has no credibility when it makes promises for a deal that cannot be enforced.
