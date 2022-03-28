Is Biden Setting Us Up to Lose a War We Never Really Joined?

The White House is over-investing U.S. honor and credibility in an outcome that it is unwilling or unable to bring about in Ukraine.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE W e often blame the fog of war when faced with a lack of clarity about what precisely is happening on the ground in a given conflict. But the more honest truth is that during war, interested governments blow enough smoke to make the atmosphere impenetrable.

If you have only been following developments in the Ukraine war through Twitter or White House briefings, you likely believe that the war is an unmitigated disaster for Russia, and that Ukraine may even be winning as it starts to mount successful counter-attacks on Russian positions. And increasingly, you also likely believe that the war is …