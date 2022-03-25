Is It Racist to Sympathize with Ukrainians?

It’s human nature to sympathize most with what’s familiar.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE M illions of Ukrainian refugees are on the move across Europe and have been received by neighboring countries with open arms. Even Hungary, usually criticized for its hostility toward asylum seekers, has been generous in response. American and European commentators have remarked on how shocking it is to see a war in a “civilized” country, affecting people “like us.” To some observers, such as H. A. Hellyer, writing for the Washington Post, this is evidence of “racist biases in Western media and politics.”

Hellyer argues that treating Ukrainian refugees with more sympathy than what we show toward Syrians or Somalians sends the …