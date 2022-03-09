Is Mike Pence Preparing a Kamikaze Campaign?

Pence can’t win the GOP’s 2024 presidential nomination. But if he were so inclined, he’d have a good chance to stop the party from renominating his old boss.

Republicans in 2024 are likely to once again face a Donald Trump problem — and Mike Pence just might be the solution.

On paper, 2024 is looking about as good as it is possible to look this early in the game from the perspective of a party that’s out of power and potentially tasked with unseating an incumbent who was elected with a national popular majority. Joe Biden is deeply unpopular and facing a barrage of political challenges. Unlike his two Democratic predecessors (Bill Clinton and Barack Obama), he is not young, not nimble, and not a living symbol of racial …