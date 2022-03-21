Is the IRS Collapsing?

As the agency groans under the burden of administering the tax code, it also suffers from the growing weight of its processing and administrative problems.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T here is little doubt that the Internal Revenue Service is groaning under the burden of administering the tax code, which now exceeds more than 4 million words (up from 1.4 million, in 2000). The question is whether the agency will collapse under the growing weight of its concomitant processing and administrative problems.

Let’s consider a few sobering examples of what the IRS is up against, as identified by the National Taxpayer Advocate, Erin Collins, in her 2021 Annual Report to Congress.

1. Phone calls to the agency. In 2020 and 2021, Congress passed several significant tax law changes ostensibly to help Americans …