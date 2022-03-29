NR PLUS White House

It’s the Inflation, Stupid

By
President Joe Biden announces his budget proposal for fiscal year 2023 as OMB Director Shalanda Young listens in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, D.C., March 28, 2022. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)
No spin or blame-shifting can hide the dramatic cost-of-living increases. They’re sinking Biden’s presidency.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE J oe Biden is engaged in the most extensive test since Jimmy Carter of whether an American president can survive elevated levels of inflation, and it’s not going well.

The latest NBC News poll has Biden at a dismal 40 percent approval rating that, if it doesn’t change, will end the careers of Democrats up and down the ballot in November’s midterm elections. According to the poll, only a third of people approve of Biden’s handling of the economy, a low that most presidents have needed a recession to hit. This number has sunk steadily — along with Biden’s overall standing —

To Read the Full Story
Join NRPlus

Recommended

The Latest