It’s the Inflation, Stupid

No spin or blame-shifting can hide the dramatic cost-of-living increases. They’re sinking Biden’s presidency.

Joe Biden is engaged in the most extensive test since Jimmy Carter of whether an American president can survive elevated levels of inflation, and it's not going well.

The latest NBC News poll has Biden at a dismal 40 percent approval rating that, if it doesn’t change, will end the careers of Democrats up and down the ballot in November’s midterm elections. According to the poll, only a third of people approve of Biden’s handling of the economy, a low that most presidents have needed a recession to hit. This number has sunk steadily — along with Biden’s overall standing — …