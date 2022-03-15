January 6 Committee’s Latest Court Filing Should Scare Stacey Abrams

If, as the committee argues, President Trump’s claims of a stolen election constitute common-law fraud, then Abrams could be in legal danger, too.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE J ust under two weeks ago, the House’s January 6 committee laid out potential criminal charges against former president Trump in an explosive new filing in a California court. The committee’s theory that Trump is guilty of common-law fraud should make Stacey Abrams sweat, given her repeated claims that she won Georgia’s 2018 gubernatorial election.

Over slightly more than five pages, the committee argues that President Trump could potentially be charged with conspiracy to defraud the American people. The committee specifically states that there is evidence that Trump’s repeated false claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him amount to common-law …