Jerrold Nadler Is Wrong about Chemical Abortion

By
House Judiciary Committee chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) takes part in an enrollment ceremony for the VOCA Fix to Sustain the Crime Victims Fund Act of 2021 on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., July 21, 2021. (Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters)
The congressman wants Facebook to limit ads for safe and effective abortion-pill reversal.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE O n February 11, Democratic representative Jerrold Nadler wrote to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg asking for answers about Facebook’s policy allowing advertisements for abortion-pill reversal (APR). In the letter, Nadler states he is “concerned” that Facebook permits APR ads while not allowing ads for chemical abortion, claiming that APR is “medical misinformation.”

There are more than 3,000 mothers who know for certain that APR is not a “flawed theory,” as Nadler describes it, but a proven medical procedure based on science. They know this because they have experienced a successful reversal of an unwanted chemical abortion, and their living children are a

