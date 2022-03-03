NR PLUS White House

Ken Duberstein, R.I.P.

By
Ken Duberstein, former White House Chief of Staff for President Ronald Reagan (Ronald T. Bennett/Wikimedia Commons)
The first Jewish White House chief of staff in history has died at 77.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE K en Duberstein, the first Jewish White House chief of staff in history, has died at 77. He served the Reagan administration ably and well, and went on to have a long private-sector career serving as a wise man of Washington.

A Brooklyn native, Duberstein went to Franklin & Marshall College before moving to Washington, D.C., where he interned for New York Republican senator Jacob Javits and earned a Master’s degree from American University. He wrote his thesis on ethnic voting patterns in his native Brooklyn.

Duberstein served in the Department of Labor during the Ford administration, but got his big breaks in

