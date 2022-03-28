NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE A few days ago, Eleanor McCullen was home when the telephone rang. It was a woman she had met outside an abortion clinic 18 years ago. The woman explained that she was looking through her daughter’s baby book and underneath the picture of her then three-month-old was Eleanor’s business card, which simply says, “Hope, help, and love.” Her daughter Rose is graduating from high school and headed to college. The mother called to thank McCullen for being there that morning to assure her that she did not have to have an abortion: “I want to thank you for being there …
Ketanji Brown Jackson and the Grandmother Who Challenges Us All
An important moment in the Senate confirmations hearing: the testimony of pro-life advocate Eleanor McCullen
