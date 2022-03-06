Ladies, It’s Time to Help Our Boys

True feminism shouldn’t be blind to the pathologies that now beset young males.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE A merican women seem to be of two minds about feminism. Opinion polling from Pew in 2020 shows that most women under 30 (68 percent) identify as feminists. Feminism tugs at our aspirations and summons our loyalties. We want to be strong, confident, and self-reliant, like the pictured feminist. Our mothers and grandmothers have told us dismaying stories of what the workplace was like before the cultural shifts of The Feminine Mystique.