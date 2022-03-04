Lawmakers Press State Department for Number of Americans Stranded in Ukraine

The Biden administration has provided minimal information about the Americans inside Ukraine when Russia invaded.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE R epublican lawmakers on the House Foreign Affairs Committee are pressing Secretary of State Antony Blinken to provide the State Department’s best estimate of the number of Americans stranded in Ukraine. In a letter last week, they said they fear that a number of U.S. citizens and residents remain in the country, amid reports that Russia is drafting “kill lists” targeting prominent Ukrainians.

The House lawmakers, led by Texas representative Michael McCaul, the top Republican on the Foreign Affairs Committee, praised administration efforts to urge Americans to leave Ukraine via public transportation in the weeks leading up to Russia’s invasion of the …