Let Our Communities Lead

The federal government certainly has an important role to play in American life, but it stumbles every time it tries to enforce blanket policies.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T he key audiences for President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address, according to an unnamed White House insider, were moderate Democrats, Never-Trump Republicans, and independents. With those groups in mind, Biden made promises that have — as we know from polling data, alongside applause from the Republicans in attendance — widespread appeal: building roads and bridges, reducing prescription-drug prices, reducing corporate tax shelters, and, of course, aiding Ukrainians beset by a brutal Russian dictator.

Biden’s address indeed might have marked a return to the pragmatist who campaigned in 2020 on a return to normalcy, but whose abrupt disappearance after his …