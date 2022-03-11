Little Big Fella

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE W inston Churchill recalled the horrible look that Michael Collins had after the United Kingdom delivered its final offer to end the Anglo-Irish war 100 years and a few months ago. Prime Minister Lloyd George had offered the men representing Ireland a status as a “free state” — not full political independence. There would be oaths to the king and a kind of dominion status like that of Canada or New Zealand. Also, the country would see its territory split: Six counties would belong to Northern Ireland, the statelet within the United Kingdom. For half a century Ireland had agitated for …
In Ukraine, a national hero faces excruciating decisions in the weeks and months to come.
To Read the Full Story
