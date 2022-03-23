NR PLUS Supply & Demand

Making Prescription Drugs Expensive Again

Pharmacist Thomas Jensen looks over a prescription drug at the Rock Canyon pharmacy in Provo, Utah. (George Frey/Reuters)
As Biden supplants consumer experience with bureaucratic edicts, expect drug prices to rise.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I n 2018, prescription-drug prices fell for the first time in 46 years. They dropped even more in 2019 and 2020. Much of this break from the prior upward trend in prices was the result of additional competition unleashed by President Trump’s deregulatory agenda, which President Biden seeks to reverse.

How does Biden seek to do this? The federal government increases drug prices in two ways: by preventing manufacturers from entering the market and by requiring extant manufacturers to cease production.

By the time Trump came to office, Congress had long been exasperated that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had been so

Casey B. Mulligan is a professor of economics at the University of Chicago’s Kenneth C. Griffin Department of Economics, and served as the chief economist of the White House Council of Economic Advisers in 2018–19. He is also the author of You’re Hired! Untold Successes and Failures of a Populist President, which details conflicts between President Trump and special interests.

