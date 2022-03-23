Making Prescription Drugs Expensive Again

As Biden supplants consumer experience with bureaucratic edicts, expect drug prices to rise.

In 2018, prescription-drug prices fell for the first time in 46 years. They dropped even more in 2019 and 2020. Much of this break from the prior upward trend in prices was the result of additional competition unleashed by President Trump's deregulatory agenda, which President Biden seeks to reverse.

How does Biden seek to do this? The federal government increases drug prices in two ways: by preventing manufacturers from entering the market and by requiring extant manufacturers to cease production.

By the time Trump came to office, Congress had long been exasperated that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had been so …