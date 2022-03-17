Maneater vs. Slug-Fancier

Ben Affleck’s ex-girlfriend Ana de Armas torments him sexually in the provocative thriller Deep Water.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE A little Fatal Attraction, a little Gone Girl . . . Hulu’s movie Deep Water sounds like exactly the erotic thriller we deserve. Especially when the girl, this time, is Ana de Armas, who by my calculations is about 17 times as sexy as Rosamund Pike or Glenn Close ever were. Which is not a knock on them. Ana de Armas is so beautiful, she’s practically science fiction (as she was in Blade Runner 2049). The biggest forehead-slapper in No Time to Die (apart from that ending) was hiring Ana de Armas as a Bond Girl and then wasting her on …