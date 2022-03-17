Maneater vs. Slug-Fancier

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE A little Fatal Attraction, a little Gone Girl . . . Hulu’s movie Deep Water sounds like exactly the erotic thriller we deserve. Especially when the girl, this time, is Ana de Armas, who by my calculations is about 17 times as sexy as Rosamund Pike or Glenn Close ever were. Which is not a knock on them. Ana de Armas is so beautiful, she’s practically science fiction (as she was in Blade Runner 2049). The biggest forehead-slapper in No Time to Die (apart from that ending) was hiring Ana de Armas as a Bond Girl and then wasting her on …
Ben Affleck’s ex-girlfriend Ana de Armas torments him sexually in the provocative thriller Deep Water.
To Read the Full Story
Recommended
Yes, If America Is Ever Invaded, You Must Take Up Arms and Fight
When asked whether they’d flee or fight an invading force, far too many Millennials and Gen-Zers give the wrong answer.
No to Trump in 2024
The GOP does not lack for better options. So why should we put ourselves through all that again?
If You Want to Constrain Putin, Do the Obvious
Stop making economic concessions to Russia, ratchet up sanctions, and bolster U.S. defense capabilities.
Early Signs That Russia Has Bitten Off More Than It Can Chew in Ukraine
Russia's got 170,000 troops, tons of armor, artillery, warplanes, and missiles. But right now, 44 million Ukrainians hate their guts and want to kill them.
Are We at War?
That question is not ours to answer but Vladimir Putin’s — and we should be damn sure we’re ready for whatever he decides.
Sam Elliott Abides
In defense of the iconic actor and honorary film critic.
The Latest
Biden’s Low-Energy Policy
The long-term danger in the president’s antipathy to fossil fuels.
Exclusive: Poll Finds Soaring Support for School Choice
A new survey finds that seven in ten Democrats now back education freedom.
Biden to Discuss War in Ukraine with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday
The call comes amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as well as reports that Russia requested military aid from China.
White House Covid Czar Jeff Zients to Step Down as Administration Shifts Away from Crisis Footing
Zients will be replaced by Dr. Ashish Jha, the dean of the Brown University School of Public Health.
Democrats Are Padding Fossil-Fuel Companies’ Profits
Blame economic illiteracy for policies that target oil and gas companies but hurt everyone else.
Does the Biden Administration Deserve Blame for High Gasoline Prices?
Only in Orwell’s world is the answer ‘no.’