Merrick Garland Has Turned the Department of Justice into a Left-Wing Blog

The Biden Justice Department is all lefty politics all the time.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE E arlier this month, Merrick Garland marked the first anniversary of taking over the United States Department of Justice. It would be an understatement to say that Garland has politicized the DOJ. Garland has turned the Justice Department into something indistinguishable from a left-wing blog.

It wasn’t supposed to be this way. Unlike some other recent attorneys general — say, Jeff Sessions, another AG who had previously had a judicial nomination rejected by the Senate — Garland did not have a background in elected office and had never been a public presence in culture-war fights. When he was nominated to the Supreme …