Mission Accomplished: The Price of Oil Hits the Biden Administration’s Official Target

By
Gas prices at a Shell station in Los Angeles, Calif., March 10, 2022. (Bing Guan/Reuters)
Is it possible that Biden is doing nothing about high oil prices because he secretly likes them?

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE W ith gasoline topping $5 per gallon in some parts of the country, and the price of oil topping $110 per barrel, President Biden and his team have bluntly stated that the high prices are Putin’s fault. Biden went so far as to say, “It’s going up, we can’t do much now. Russia is responsible.”

This stance seems a bit odd, as there are any number of things that could, in principle, be done, such as opening up leases for oil and gas exploration, accelerating the permit process for new wells, allowing pipeline construction, and so on. Which brings up the question,

Kevin A. Hassett is the senior adviser to National Review Capital Matters. He is also distinguished visiting fellow at the Hoover Institution and the global head of research at Affinity Partners. Hassett served as the 29th chairman of the President’s Council of Economic Advisers beginning in 2017 and rejoined the White House in 2020 as senior adviser to the president.

