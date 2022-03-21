NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T he chaotic news cycle in Ukraine has overshadowed a significant development domestically — the drastic shift in public opinion on Covid-19 precautions. “Two years after the start of the pandemic, the nation is ready to move on,” Axios reported last week. “64% of survey respondents now favor federal, state and local governments lifting all COVID-19 restrictions, up 20 percentage points since early February.” (Although “three in four say they’d go back to masking if infections increase again where they live,” it noted.) On top of that, “84% say their state of emotional well-being is good, the highest shares for both …
Most Americans Are Moving On from Covid. Progressive Elites Aren’t
Mandates and masks and fear are no longer normal — unless you read or write for the New York Times.
To Read the Full Story
Recommended
Autocracy’s Fatal Flaws
It is as true today as it’s ever been that freedom is not only a moral good but also a practical one.
No to Trump in 2024
The GOP does not lack for better options. So why should we put ourselves through all that again?
Early Signs That Russia Has Bitten Off More Than It Can Chew in Ukraine
Russia's got 170,000 troops, tons of armor, artillery, warplanes, and missiles. But right now, 44 million Ukrainians hate their guts and want to kill them.
The Extraordinary Vapidity of Kamala Harris
In Harris’s hands, the nonsensical bromide becomes an art form unto itself.
Are We at War?
That question is not ours to answer but Vladimir Putin’s — and we should be damn sure we’re ready for whatever he decides.
Sam Elliott Abides
In defense of the iconic actor and honorary film critic.
The Latest
NYC Mayor Announces Expansion of NYPD Anti-Crime Unit Dissolved amid George Floyd Uprising
The unit previously wore plainclothes but will now wear modified uniforms identifying officers as police.
Alexandria, Va., Authorities Continue Sexual-Assault Cover-Up
The school district and the city are ducking responsibility for failing to inform parents about a serious breach of high-school safety.
TikTok Executives Delegate Key Decisions to CCP Officials, Employees Say
TikTok has worked over the past year to move American users' data to the U.S. amid concerns the CCP could access the data.
Pro-Kremlin Tabloid Briefly Reports Massive Russian Casualty Number, Citing Putin's Defense Ministry
The paper quickly deleted the figure and claimed it was added by a hacker.
Supreme Court Nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson Is Spared the Kavanaugh Treatment
Judge Jackson's confirmation should go smoothly because she happens to have the 'correct' partisan affiliation.
Never Forget the Humanity of Those with Down Syndrome
The championing of the rights of people with Down Syndrome must not be limited to a single day of commemoration.