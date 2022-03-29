Nancy Pelosi’s Absurd Proxy-Voting Extension

Proxy voting was originally set to expire after 45 days, but it has been continually extended by House Democratic leadership.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I n recent months, the House of Representatives — taking its cues from the American people for once — has taken steps to move on from Covid. In late February, the Capitol physician repealed the House mask mandate, in keeping with the CDC’s updated guidance. Last week, officials announced a phased reopening of the Capitol, allowing a limited number of public tours for the first time in two years.

But one pandemic “emergency” measure lingers: proxy voting. The provision, originally implemented by House Democrats in May 2020, “allows Members from across the country to continue legislating on behalf of the American people …