Nationalism’s Finest Hour

Russian tanks may roll into Kyiv, but Russia won’t ultimately triumph over Ukrainian nationalism.

If anyone had any doubt that Ukraine has its own national identity, the early days of the Russian invasion should have eliminated it.

There’s been the stiff resistance of Ukraine’s fighters, the former president giving interviews in the streets of Kyiv in battle gear, the ordinary men and women insulting and defying Russian soldiers, and above all, the comedian-turned-president, the now legendary Volodymyr Zelensky, refusing to leave his capital as Russian forces bear down on the city seeking to capture or kill him.

This is all so compelling because there is something inherently stirring about a people defending their homeland from a …