Never Forget the Humanity of Those with Down Syndrome

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE A s we celebrate World Down Syndrome Day, it is time to take stock of how we are living up to our obligation to promote and defend the rights of all persons living with Down Syndrome. In a shocking social-media blunder, the World Health Organization recently sparked widespread outrage by referring to Down Syndrome as a “birth defect,” rather than a naturally occurring genetic difference with which individuals can not only live, but thrive. Since its retraction, this misstep spotlights pervasive misconceptions about the condition, in addition to our failure to safeguard the fundamental human rights of Down Syndrome individuals.
Something to remember today, on World Down Syndrome Day — and every day.
To Read the Full Story
Recommended
If You Want to Constrain Putin, Do the Obvious
Stop making economic concessions to Russia, ratchet up sanctions, and bolster U.S. defense capabilities.
No to Trump in 2024
The GOP does not lack for better options. So why should we put ourselves through all that again?
Early Signs That Russia Has Bitten Off More Than It Can Chew in Ukraine
Russia's got 170,000 troops, tons of armor, artillery, warplanes, and missiles. But right now, 44 million Ukrainians hate their guts and want to kill them.
The Extraordinary Vapidity of Kamala Harris
In Harris’s hands, the nonsensical bromide becomes an art form unto itself.
Are We at War?
That question is not ours to answer but Vladimir Putin’s — and we should be damn sure we’re ready for whatever he decides.
Bloodshed in Ukraine: Hundreds of Casualties Reported as Nationwide Russian Assault Continues
'We are issuing arms to all those capable of defending our sovereignty,' Zelensky said during a televised address from Kyiv.
The Latest
Supreme Court Nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson Is Spared the Kavanaugh Treatment
Judge Jackson's confirmation should go smoothly because she happens to have the 'correct' partisan affiliation.
Do Universities Have the Courage to Solve Their Free-Speech Problem?
If Yale Law School doesn’t stand up for free expression, it will teach students that the way to win is through belligerence rather than persuasion.
Hospitalized Justice Clarence Thomas Does Not Have Covid, Court Says
Thomas, who is suffering flu-like symptoms, 'expects to be released from the hospital in a day or two,' according to a statement released by the Supreme Court.
Babylon Bee Refuses to Back Down after Twitter Suspends Account over 'Man of the Year' Post
The site named Rachel Levine, a transgender cabinet member, 'Man of the Year.'
By Rejecting a Record Tax Increase, Arizona Chooses a Better Path
So long as Arizonans resist future tax-hike attempts, the state can be assured of economic growth that will pay for better schools.
Who Are We, America?
Ukrainians — and everyone else in the world — need us to figure that out already.