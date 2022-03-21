Never Forget the Humanity of Those with Down Syndrome

Something to remember today, on World Down Syndrome Day — and every day.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE A s we celebrate World Down Syndrome Day, it is time to take stock of how we are living up to our obligation to promote and defend the rights of all persons living with Down Syndrome. In a shocking social-media blunder, the World Health Organization recently sparked widespread outrage by referring to Down Syndrome as a “birth defect,” rather than a naturally occurring genetic difference with which individuals can not only live, but thrive. Since its retraction, this misstep spotlights pervasive misconceptions about the condition, in addition to our failure to safeguard the fundamental human rights of Down Syndrome individuals.

Events around …