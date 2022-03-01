Nick Fuentes and AFPAC Do Not Represent a Real Constituency

Marjorie Taylor Greene suggested she addressed the fringe conference to court an important part of the base. This is absurd.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE B y now, Marjorie Taylor Greene and Paul Gosar should be seriously regretting their decision to speak before the America First Political Action Conference (AFPAC), an unsavory alternative to the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) held in Orlando over the weekend.

They’re getting pummeled from all sides including Republican leadership over the move, and for good cause. AFPAC is an island of misfit boys. It was inaugurated in February 2020 as a clearinghouse for figures whose views were too extreme for CPAC, styled as a half-trollish, half-serious platform for the so-called “Groyper” movement, a group of mostly young men whose Internet-based brand …