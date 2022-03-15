No to Trump in 2024

The GOP does not lack for better options. So why should we put ourselves through all that again?

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE ‘D onald Trump hasn’t said for sure whether he will run in 2024,” reports NPR. “But he’s having a hell of a lot of fun teasing it.”

Donald Trump? In 2024? Why on earth would conservatives choose that guy?

I’m serious: Why? Why would we do that when we have a choice? The idea should be absurd, risible, farcical, outré. It should be a punchline, a mania, the preserve of the demented fringe. Politics matters. And because politics matters, it is a bad idea to allow politics to be held hostage by someone who, in his heart of hearts, doesn’t really care. Donald Trump …