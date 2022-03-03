Not All Russians

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE D uring the First World War, the British public took to booing dachshunds in the street — or so I was told as a boy. I always thought this was probably untrue, but I am now beginning to wonder. In the last 48 hours, I have read that “the International Cat Federation” — that pillar of civilization — “has banned Russian cats from its international competitions”; that the Paralympics “will deny access to athletes from Russia and Belarus”; that the state of New Hampshire is removing “bottles of Russian vodka from New Hampshire’s state-run liquor stores”; that EA Sports intends to …
Beware the temptation to damn an entire country of 140+ million people and its culture for the actions of Putin’s tyrannical regime.
To Read the Full Story
Recommended
Maskless Super Bowl Marks Our Return to Normalcy
This collective moment was a warning to the Covid regime that its strictures won’t stand much longer.
The Perfect Storm Is Coming
Not learning from the stagflationary past may lead to a stagflationary future.
Early Signs That Russia Has Bitten Off More Than It Can Chew in Ukraine
Russia's got 170,000 troops, tons of armor, artillery, warplanes, and missiles. But right now, 44 million Ukrainians hate their guts and want to kill them.
The Afghanistan Debacle Looks Worse and Worse
The more we learn about the administration’s withdrawal, the more it becomes clear that its decisions were driven by political considerations and panic.
Trevor Noah Is a Moral Disgrace
As Noam Blum has discovered, Trevor Noah is attacking Joe Rogan for something he did himself — and for which Rogan defended him.
Bloodshed in Ukraine: Hundreds of Casualties Reported as Nationwide Russian Assault Continues
'We are issuing arms to all those capable of defending our sovereignty,' Zelensky said during a televised address from Kyiv.
The Latest
Ex-Officer Found Not Guilty of Wanton Endangerment of Neighbors in Breonna Taylor Shooting
The jury deliberated for three hours following five days of witness testimony.
NYC to Extend Mask Mandate for Students under Five-Years-Old: Report
Mayor Eric Adams said the school mask mandate will be lifted on March 7 if cases remain low.
Robert O’Brien Hits ‘Naïve’ Biden Move to Share Intelligence with China
The administration reportedly asked China to ask Russia to refrain from invading Ukraine.
Activists Riot during Campus Speech, Assault Father Who Was Denied Custody of Son after Contesting Transgender Diagnosis
Younger was evacuated from a campus building by the police after it was surrounded by an angry mob.
The Left-Handed Toothbrush
Age is not just a number.
DeSantis Closes the Curtain on Covid Theater
Ron DeSantis merely told some kids to stop living in fear. That’s a healthy, patriotic, and scientifically sound thing to do.