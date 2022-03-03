Not All Russians

Beware the temptation to damn an entire country of 140+ million people and its culture for the actions of Putin’s tyrannical regime.

During the First World War, the British public took to booing dachshunds in the street — or so I was told as a boy. I always thought this was probably untrue, but I am now beginning to wonder. In the last 48 hours, I have read that "the International Cat Federation" — that pillar of civilization — "has banned Russian cats from its international competitions"; that the Paralympics "will deny access to athletes from Russia and Belarus"; that the state of New Hampshire is removing "bottles of Russian vodka from New Hampshire's state-run liquor stores"; that EA Sports intends to …