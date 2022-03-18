Now, Voyager: Ending the Covid Travel-Testing Charade

The time has come to end this disruptive, anxiety-provoking ritual that does little to protect the nation’s or travelers’ health.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE A s Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths continue to plummet, lawmakers around the country are beginning to lift restrictions. The Biden administration, however, is clinging to outdated policies that never made much sense and are now simply absurd. Exhibit A: the requirement for proof of a negative Covid-19 test before international air travel into the U.S.

This is not testing for a deadly pathogen like Ebola that kills half of those it infects. It is testing for a virus that has already infected more than half the country and against which more than two-thirds of the country is vaccinated. A virus that, …