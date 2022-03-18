NR PLUS Regulatory Policy

Now, Voyager: Ending the Covid Travel-Testing Charade

By
Passengers wait in line inside the terminal at Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, N.J., November 24, 2021. (Eduardo Munoz/Reuters)
The time has come to end this disruptive, anxiety-provoking ritual that does little to protect the nation’s or travelers’ health.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE A s Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths continue to plummet, lawmakers around the country are beginning to lift restrictions. The Biden administration, however, is clinging to outdated policies that never made much sense and are now simply absurd. Exhibit A: the requirement for proof of a negative Covid-19 test before international air travel into the U.S.

This is not testing for a deadly pathogen like Ebola that kills half of those it infects. It is testing for a virus that has already infected more than half the country and against which more than two-thirds of the country is vaccinated. A virus that,

Joel Zinberg is a senior fellow at the Competitive Enterprise Institute, the director of Paragon Health Institute’s Public Health and American Well-being Initiative, and an associate clinical professor of surgery at the Icahn Mount Sinai School of Medicine. He was general counsel and a senior economist at the White House Council of Economic Advisers from 2017 to 2019.

