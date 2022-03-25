NRPLUS Conference Call with Kellyanne Conway and Rich Lowry

(NRO Illustration: Elijah Smith)

On Thursday afternoon, Rich Lowry spoke with Kellyanne Conway on an exclusive, NRPLUS members-only conference call.

Rich kicked off the conversation with a hypothetical question: If Joe Biden were to call Kellyanne tomorrow and ask what can he do to salvage his presidency, what advice would she give? Her recommendations spanned the conversation with Rich.

The pair looked to the 2022 midterm elections and the outlook for Republicans. They also looked to the past, reflecting on what made the Trump campaign successful in 2016. Kellyanne emphasized an important aspect of any victory – that it is a combination of your strength and your opponent’s weakness, both of which played major parts in the 2016 election.

Kellyanne told subscribers how she handles the criticism she often faces, and described what it was like to confront the wall of opposition to anything the Trump administration tried to do. The pair went on to discuss the democratization of information that occurred while Trump was in the Oval Office, and how that has changed the media landscape.

Throughout the call, Kellyanne answered questions submitted by your fellow NRPLUS members. In response to a popular question, she outlined what she believes is pushing Hispanic voters to the GOP. She also weighed in on whether Trump will run in 2024.

The call concluded with Rich’s standard exit question: Are you optimistic or pessimistic about the long-term prospects of the U.S.?

Thank you to those who joined us for the call, and we look forward to seeing you on the next one.