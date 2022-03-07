Our Asinine Russia Policy: Dump the Singers, Keep the Oil

The craze of collectively punishing ordinary Russians over Putin’s invasion is counterproductive.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T here was a time during America’s war in Iraq when Americans traveling to Europe had to endure occasional eye rolls, sighs, and unwelcome political commentary from the locals. I remember enduring just a little of this myself and talking to others who had endured it.

I believed the war was a blunder, that George W. Bush was a fool, and that America had kicked over a hornet’s nest in the Middle East, one that continued stinging us and others long after Bush had left office. But when in a foreign country, hearing even an echo of my own sentiments said to …