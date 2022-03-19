Our Culture’s ‘Porn’ Addiction

The word ‘porn’ is being overused, cheapening the moral value of it as a label. We should push back.

Let's talk about "porn" — not the temptation of sexually explicit material, which is bad enough, but the promiscuous abuse of the word itself.

“Food porn” involves the glamorous photography of cuisine, especially on Facebook and Instagram. “Inspiration porn” refers to ads or videos of people with disabilities who perform unexpected deeds to feel-good effect. “Panic porn” is the media’s peddling of worrisome news, from the blizzard or hurricane in the forecast to the latest mutation of coronavirus.

“Porn” comes from an ancient Greek word for prostitute, and eventually it became shorthand for lewd content in books and pictures. It is notoriously …