Out of the Worst, the Best

The Knights of Columbus in Poland step up to help refugees crossing the border from Ukraine.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE W e are watching something quite foreign as we watch Russia attack Ukraine. Yes, seemingly indiscriminate bombing of everything from maternity wards to areas near nuclear-power plants. But in the middle of some of the worst of man from the Russian government, we are also seeing some of the best of humanity. Radical hospitality is on display there, and that can be something quite foreign to Americans.

Perhaps it hasn’t always been like that. We have our Ellis Island history — we are a nation of immigrants. And yet, as anyone who has even a rudimentary grasp of our history, new immigrants …