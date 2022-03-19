Paintings in Paris, Fresh, Pure, and Lovely

The little known Custodia Foundation’s exhibition of open-air painting is a joy.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T rue to Nature: Open-air Painting in Europe, 1780-1870 is the straightforward, even banal title of an extraordinary exhibition, shown at an extraordinary place few Americans, I think, even know. The show of 115 small paintings, all done outdoors, with the subject before the artist, is at the Custodia Foundation, a museum, archive, and think tank on rue de Lille in Paris. I’d never visited. I knew it for its collection of Old Master drawings and prints, its 40,000-item archive of letters written by artists, and its Dutch founder, Frits Lugt.

Lugt (1884–1970) compiled the definitive catalogue of …