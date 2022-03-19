Parents of Female Swimmers Speak Out: ‘Shame on the NCAA’

So long as avoiding accusations of transphobia is the top concern, the madness of males in female sports will endure.

Atlanta — When I spoke with parents of female swimmers at the NCAA women’s swimming championships this week, there were typically two main concerns they wanted to communicate. First, they are not transphobic. Second, allowing a biological male to compete against their daughters is unfair. As much as I sympathize with the falsely accused, so long as avoiding accusations of “transphobia” is the primary concern, this madness will continue.

As I noted on the Corner, when Lia Thomas finished first at the NCAA 500-yard freestyle and was awarded the championship, the atmosphere inside the McAuley Aquatic Center was tense. The cheers and …