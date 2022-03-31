Plans to Tax Unrealized Capital Gains Are Beyond Radical. They’re Ridiculous

A tax on unrealized gains is really a wealth tax, and if the history of wealth taxes teaches us anything, it’s that they never work as intended.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE H ow much in unearned wages will you pay taxes on next year? Better yet, how many yet-to-be-born children do you plan to include on your tax return? If these questions sound ridiculous to you, then you will understand exactly why proposals to tax unrealized capital gains are equally absurd.

Earlier this week, the president proposed a minimum 20 percent tax rate that would hit both the income and unrealized capital gains of U.S. households worth more than $100 million as part of his budget proposal to be released on Monday. But don’t let those seemingly simple parameters fool you — this tax …