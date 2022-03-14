Preventing the Ukrainization of Taiwan

There is a real danger that Chinese Communist Party chief Xi will essentially ‘Ukrainize’ Taiwan. The international community must guard against it.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE R ussia’s invasion of Ukraine has pushed Taiwan to the forefront of geopolitics once again. The U.S. and Europe fear that Communist China will take the opportunity to attack Taiwan by force, while leaders on both sides of the Taiwan Strait insist that Taiwan cannot be compared to Ukraine. Beijing asserts that Taiwan is an internal Chinese matter and that linking it to Ukraine is a Western-created conspiracy about “democracy against dictatorship,” while Taipei emphasizes that it is fundamentally different from Ukraine in terms of its geostrategic and global supply-chain importance. We believe there is a real danger that Chinese Communist …