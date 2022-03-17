Public Schools Owe Taxpayers Curriculum Transparency

The American people deserve to know where their tax dollars are going.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE A rizona taxpayers are getting ready to remind the education bureaucracy of the Golden Rule:

“My gold, my rules.”

The Arizona state Senate has passed a curriculum-transparency bill, one of many similar measures making their way through state legislatures. If it becomes law, it would require that public-school teachers make public certain classroom materials (curricula, syllabi, reading lists, that sort of thing) so that parents and taxpayers have an opportunity to provide informed feedback. Many teachers and administrators do not want the law to pass — mostly because they do not want the feedback.

How intensely public-school teachers do not want transparency and feedback …