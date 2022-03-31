Putin Forces Germany to Rethink ‘World’s Dumbest Energy Policy’

Warnings about Germany’s dependency on Russian gas were long ignored. Now the country learns the hard way.

Among the many casualties of the Ukraine war is a political one in Germany, the country's Energiewende (energy transformation), which was launched by Angela Merkel more than a decade ago. Many Germans were immensely proud of this transformation, which was designed to put Germany in the forefront of fighting climate change. It involves massive investments in renewables and the end to nuclear power in Germany. However, Putin's aggression has highlighted something that was already obvious: just how fatally vulnerable this transformation has left Europe's largest economy.

Simultaneously abandoning nuclear power and phasing out coal has left Germany more dependent on Russian …