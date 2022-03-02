NR PLUS World

Putin Is No Model for American Conservatives

By
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks about putting nuclear deterrence forces on high alert in Moscow, Russia, February 27, 2022. (Russian Pool/Reuters TV via Reuters)
Whatever lingering affection those on the right might have for Putin’s regime should be vanquished by his war of choice.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T he Russian invasion of Ukraine will likely be one of the most important events of the relatively young 21st century, upending decades of relative stability between European states. While its effects on geopolitics, markets, and elections remain to be seen, the invasion will also likely continue to widen the growing divide on the American right. A small but increasingly visible and potentially influential faction of American conservatives sees a friend and model in Vladimir Putin. They are wrong to do so, however. Putin is not our friend. Nor is his Russia an example for American conservatism. Conservatives should know the

Joseph S. Laughon is a political-thought graduate of Concordia University, Irvine, and lives in California, where he writes on religion, politics, and national security.

