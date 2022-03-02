Putin Is No Model for American Conservatives

Whatever lingering affection those on the right might have for Putin’s regime should be vanquished by his war of choice.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T he Russian invasion of Ukraine will likely be one of the most important events of the relatively young 21st century, upending decades of relative stability between European states. While its effects on geopolitics, markets, and elections remain to be seen, the invasion will also likely continue to widen the growing divide on the American right. A small but increasingly visible and potentially influential faction of American conservatives sees a friend and model in Vladimir Putin. They are wrong to do so, however. Putin is not our friend. Nor is his Russia an example for American conservatism. Conservatives should know the …