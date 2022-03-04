Putin’s War Has Isolated America’s Neo-Isolationists

Performative populism isn’t surviving contact with the reality of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

In the weeks leading up to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, a favorite talking point of prominent right-wing populists in the U.S. was that elites in Washington cared more about protecting Ukraine's borders than they cared about protecting America's southern border.

On February 8, Representative Matt Rosendale (R., Mont.) even introduced a bill that would “prohibit the U.S. government from providing military and security assistance to Ukraine until the border wall system on the southern border is completed.” Given that Republicans failed to build the wall when they controlled Congress and Trump was president — the plan could never get the …