NR PLUS Books

Rags to Riches, Winter to Spring

By
Frances Hodgson Burnett (Scribner’s Sons/Public Domain via Wikimedia)
Frances Hodgson Burnett’s classic tales of transformation grew out of a tumultuous transatlantic life.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE E very spring, I take great delight in watching the woods behind my parents’ home transform from bare grey to lush greenery. The very beginning of that transformation, though, always stumped me. How could I describe the faint hues and tints I saw spreading across the underbrush and lawn? Frances Hodgson Burnett’s The Secret Garden gave me the exact phrase I wanted: “Perhaps the leaves are beginning to break out and uncurl—and perhaps — the gray is changing and a green gauze veil is creeping — and creeping over — everything.”

If you read The Secret Garden as a child, you might

To Read the Full Story
Join NRPlus
Comments
Sarah Schutte is the podcast manager for National Review and an associate editor for National Review magazine. Originally from Dayton, Ohio, she is a children's literature aficionado and Mendelssohn 4 enthusiast.

Recommended

The Latest