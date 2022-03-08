Republicans and Manchin Praise Ban on Russian Oil, Demand Increase to American Oil Production

Joe Manchin’s advice to Joe Biden: ‘Go back to the policies that we’ve had before.’

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE ‘T oday I’m announcing the United States is targeting the main artery of Russia’s economy,” President Biden said at the White House on Tuesday. “We’re banning all imports of Russian oil and gas and energy.”

The president had been reluctant to impose such a ban since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine nearly two weeks ago, but in recent days Congress made it abundantly clear that it would act if the Biden administration would not. Fox News White House correspondent Jacqui Heinrich reported on Tuesday that Biden personally called Democratic leaders in Congress and urged them to pull back on legislation …