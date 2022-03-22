Republicans’ Missed Opportunity in the Judge Jackson Hearings

Senators Hawley and Cruz glossed over a glaring issue in their quest to hammer the Supreme Court nominee’s record on child-porn sentencing.

One of the main reasons I thought it was a blunder for Senator Josh Hawley to brand Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as indulgent of "sex offenders" who "prey on children" is that it would undermine a legitimate inquiry into her sentencing practices across the board.

As I’ve tried to demonstrate, if you wanted to make that case, you could not choose a worse subject matter than child pornography. The frustration with the federal sentencing guidelines in these cases is intense and bipartisan. It has emerged from the hearings that, in most cases, judges depart from the guidelines. As I showed with …