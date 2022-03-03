Robert O’Brien Hits ‘Naïve’ Biden Move to Share Intelligence with China

The administration reportedly asked China to ask Russia to refrain from invading Ukraine.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE F ormer national-security adviser Robert O’Brien said the Biden administration was “a little naïve” to share intelligence about Russian troop movements with the Chinese government ahead of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, considering that Beijing and Moscow are forging an increasingly close alliance. The top Trump adviser’s comments followed a New York Times report last week that the Biden administration described to Chinese officials U.S. intelligence about the Russian troop buildup on Ukraine’s border last fall.

O’Brien made the comments to a group of journalists yesterday before speaking to the Republican Study Committee’s weekly lunch meeting, at the invitation of Representative Jim Banks, the …