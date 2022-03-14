Ron DeSantis and the New Republican Party

A glimpse at what Trumpism without Trump can look like

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE R on DeSantis had another moment that lit up the Right last week, this time pushing back against Disney’s critique of the so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

In his statement, DeSantis was absolutely stalwart, saying that the chances are “zero” that he’s going to back away from his support for the law. And he didn’t hesitate to go on offense against Disney. He said it had made a fortune off being family-friendly so should understand that families don’t want inappropriate material injected into the curriculum at schools, and smacked the company for making money in China without denouncing the brutal practices of …