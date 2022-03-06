Russia Supplied Planes to U.S. Enemies during the Cold War. We Should Not Forget

This history should inform the NATO debate over Ukraine’s urgent request for aircraft.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE U krainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said last week that if NATO will not establish a no-fly zone over his country, then NATO should supply Ukraine with military aircraft to defend itself. He said in a news conference on Thursday, “If you don’t have the strength to provide a no-fly zone, then give me planes. Would that not be fair?”

NATO has balked at that idea for the moment, arguing that it would lead to direct conflict between NATO and Russia. Yet the experience of the Cold War demonstrates this is not at all the case, as Russia supplied planes, and even pilots, …