Russian Music and Musicians Should Not Be Canceled

Don't subject artists to a political inquisition to make yourself feel morally superior.

The West's solidarity with Ukraine and opposition to Vladimir Putin's unjustified invasion of the country have evolved into hostility toward Russia's people and culture. Witness the growing list of world-touring Russian classical musicians who have been canceled by Western arts institutions.

The cancellations started with conductor Valery Gergiev, then proceeded to the Metropolitan Opera’s leading soprano Anna Netrebko and 20-year-old piano prodigy Alexander Malofeev, before coming for the king of Russian romanticism himself: composer Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky. In most cases, these cancellations have been celebrated in Western media, even if some, such as Tchaikovsky’s, have been met with an eye roll. …