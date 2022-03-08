NR PLUS International

Russia’s Dark Cloud over Emerging Markets

By
A combine harvests wheat in a field near the village of Hrebeni in Kyiv Region, Ukraine, in 2020. (Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters)
Spiking oil and grain prices are intensifying inflationary pressure.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE R ussia has a relatively small economy, which accounts for less than 2 percent of world output. Yet it does have the ability to destabilize the global economy by triggering emerging-market debt crises.

It did so in 1998 when the default on its sovereign debt caused the Long-Term Capital Management bankruptcy that reverberated through the world financial system. It is now likely to do so again by its Ukrainian invasion. Not so much because Russia is once again poised to default on its sovereign debt. But rather because it is provoking a spike in international oil, grain, and metal prices that will

To Read the Full Story
Join NRPlus
Comments
Desmond Lachman is a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute. He was formerly a deputy director in the International Monetary Fund’s Policy Development and Review Department and the chief emerging-market economic strategist at Salomon Smith Barney.

Recommended

The Latest

What Putin Knew

What Putin Knew

Europe made a decision to forget the incredible power of oil, gas, and coal and to ignore the centrality of energy to geopolitics.