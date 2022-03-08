Russia’s Dark Cloud over Emerging Markets

Spiking oil and grain prices are intensifying inflationary pressure.

Russia has a relatively small economy, which accounts for less than 2 percent of world output. Yet it does have the ability to destabilize the global economy by triggering emerging-market debt crises.

It did so in 1998 when the default on its sovereign debt caused the Long-Term Capital Management bankruptcy that reverberated through the world financial system. It is now likely to do so again by its Ukrainian invasion. Not so much because Russia is once again poised to default on its sovereign debt. But rather because it is provoking a spike in international oil, grain, and metal prices that will …