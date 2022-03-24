School Boards Are Not ‘Banning Books’

Free speech does not mean libraries must stock every book leftists demand.

Accusations of left-wing free-speech authoritarianism — whether through corporate restrictions, the state targeting "misinformation," the shouting down of dissent in universities, or the canceling of dissenting voices — are well documented. Attempting to even the ledger, liberals have begun alleging that conservatives are engaging in "book bans" in public-school districts.

The newest outrage on this front comes from a ProPublica investigation in which Superintendent Jeremy Glenn of Granbury Independent School District in North Texas is taped saying chilling things like: “I don’t want a kid picking up a book, whether it’s about homosexuality or heterosexuality, and reading about how to hook …